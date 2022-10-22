RBB Bancorp (RBB) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, October 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.85 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.07. RBB Bancorp had a net margin of 35.46% and a return on equity of 13.22%. The business had revenue of $40.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. On average, analysts expect RBB Bancorp to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

RBB Bancorp Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of RBB opened at $21.46 on Friday. RBB Bancorp has a 52 week low of $19.50 and a 52 week high of $29.08. The firm has a market cap of $408.17 million, a P/E ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Insider Activity at RBB Bancorp

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other RBB Bancorp news, EVP Vincent Liu sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.62, for a total transaction of $67,860.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $420,098.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,019 shares of company stock worth $250,213. Insiders own 20.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RBB. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of RBB Bancorp by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 510,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,003,000 after acquiring an additional 24,437 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of RBB Bancorp by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 369,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,684,000 after acquiring an additional 6,953 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of RBB Bancorp by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 284,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,876,000 after acquiring an additional 7,362 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of RBB Bancorp by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 122,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,528,000 after acquiring an additional 2,751 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of RBB Bancorp by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 119,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,802,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of RBB Bancorp to $22.50 in a research note on Friday, September 30th.

RBB Bancorp Company Profile

RBB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Royal Business Bank that provides various banking products and services to the Chinese-American, Korean-American, and other Asian-American communities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

