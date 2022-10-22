Rémy Cointreau SA (OTCMKTS:REMYY) Receives $229.33 Average PT from Brokerages

Rémy Cointreau SA (OTCMKTS:REMYY – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $229.33.

REMYY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on shares of Rémy Cointreau from €208.00 ($212.24) to €203.00 ($207.14) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Rémy Cointreau from €298.00 ($304.08) to €311.00 ($317.35) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Rémy Cointreau from €304.00 ($310.20) to €310.00 ($316.33) in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Bank of America raised Rémy Cointreau from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Societe Generale boosted their price objective on Rémy Cointreau from €187.00 ($190.82) to €190.00 ($193.88) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th.

Get Rémy Cointreau alerts:

Rémy Cointreau Stock Down 1.3 %

REMYY opened at $15.86 on Wednesday. Rémy Cointreau has a 12-month low of $15.21 and a 12-month high of $24.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.26.

Rémy Cointreau Company Profile

Rémy Cointreau SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, sale, and distribution of liqueurs and spirits. The company operates through Rémy Martin, Liqueurs & Spirits, and Partner Brands segments. It offers liqueurs, brandy, gin, single malt whisky, rum, wine, and champagne primarily under the Cointreau, Metaxa, St-Rémy, Mount Gay, Bruichladdich, Port Charlotte, Octomore, The Botanist, Westland, LOUIS XIII, and Domaine des Hautes Glaces brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Rémy Cointreau Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rémy Cointreau and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.