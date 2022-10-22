Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) Trading Down 7.2%

Shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) traded down 7.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $165.51 and last traded at $166.52. 7,559 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 543,995 shares. The stock had previously closed at $179.50.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Repligen from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stephens increased their target price on Repligen from $220.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Repligen in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Repligen from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Repligen in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $213.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $254.40.

Repligen Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $9.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $212.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $185.84.

Insider Activity at Repligen

Repligen ( NASDAQ:RGEN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.19. Repligen had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 20.47%. The company had revenue of $207.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Repligen Co. will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

In other Repligen news, VP Ralf Kuriyel sold 4,840 shares of Repligen stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.32, for a total value of $1,230,908.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 19,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,900,746.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Ralf Kuriyel sold 4,840 shares of Repligen stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.32, for a total transaction of $1,230,908.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,270 shares in the company, valued at $4,900,746.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Christine Gebski sold 3,357 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.01, for a total value of $815,784.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,735 shares in the company, valued at $7,468,912.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,072 shares of company stock valued at $10,770,528 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Repligen

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGEN. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Repligen by 18.9% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 340 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Repligen by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,996 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Repligen by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 1,556 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Repligen by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,118 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $586,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BMS Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Repligen by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. BMS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,491 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 90.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Repligen Company Profile

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

See Also

