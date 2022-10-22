Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) Price Target Cut to $152.00

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer to $152.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Oppenheimer’s price target suggests a potential upside of 13.82% from the company’s current price.

RSG has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Republic Services from $147.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Republic Services from $157.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Republic Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.83.

Republic Services Price Performance

RSG opened at $133.54 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $140.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Republic Services has a 1 year low of $113.57 and a 1 year high of $149.17. The firm has a market cap of $42.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.63, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.70.

Insider Activity

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.14. Republic Services had a return on equity of 16.18% and a net margin of 11.31%. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. Republic Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Republic Services will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Ark Jon Vander sold 14,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.49, for a total value of $2,009,109.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 59,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,495,111.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in Republic Services during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in Republic Services by 116.8% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 206 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in Republic Services by 94.3% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 206 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new position in Republic Services during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Republic Services by 123.6% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 237 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.01% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. The company offers collection and processing of recyclable materials, collection, transfer and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste, and other environmental solutions. Its collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

Further Reading

