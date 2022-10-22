Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:TMO)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) – SVB Leerink increased their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 19th. SVB Leerink analyst P. Souda now expects that the medical research company will post earnings of $4.89 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $4.84. SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $650.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Thermo Fisher Scientific’s current full-year earnings is $22.93 per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Thermo Fisher Scientific’s Q4 2022 earnings at $5.25 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $6.30 EPS.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $5.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.92 by $0.59. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 24.36% and a net margin of 17.37%. The firm had revenue of $10.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.60 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Performance

TMO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays lowered their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $685.00 to $595.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $670.00 to $678.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $675.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $651.63.

Shares of NYSE TMO opened at $496.74 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $542.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $550.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a one year low of $478.31 and a one year high of $672.34. The company has a market capitalization of $194.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.86.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Michael A. Boxer sold 7,283 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $590.80, for a total transaction of $4,302,796.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,324,738.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, SVP Michael A. Boxer sold 7,283 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $590.80, for a total value of $4,302,796.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,324,738.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $597.24, for a total value of $486,153.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,440,572.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 55,397 shares of company stock valued at $33,012,754. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Thermo Fisher Scientific

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 643 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 987 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Bank NA raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 7,050 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,164,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 837 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 169 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

(Get Rating)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.