Reviewing Zentek (NASDAQ:ZTEK) & Lynas Rare Earths (OTCMKTS:LYSDY)

Lynas Rare Earths (OTCMKTS:LYSDY – Get Rating) and Zentek (NASDAQ:ZTEK – Get Rating) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Lynas Rare Earths and Zentek’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lynas Rare Earths N/A N/A N/A Zentek -1,617.24% -405.71% -301.18%

Risk & Volatility

Lynas Rare Earths has a beta of 1.15, meaning that its stock price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Zentek has a beta of 0.99, meaning that its stock price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lynas Rare Earths 0 0 0 0 N/A Zentek 0 0 1 0 3.00

This is a summary of current recommendations for Lynas Rare Earths and Zentek, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Zentek has a consensus price target of $3.50, indicating a potential upside of 122.93%. Given Zentek’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Zentek is more favorable than Lynas Rare Earths.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Lynas Rare Earths shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.8% of Zentek shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Lynas Rare Earths and Zentek’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lynas Rare Earths $839.27 million 5.25 $392.37 million N/A N/A Zentek $280,000.00 558.08 -$30.87 million ($0.13) -12.08

Lynas Rare Earths has higher revenue and earnings than Zentek.

Summary

Lynas Rare Earths beats Zentek on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lynas Rare Earths

Lynas Rare Earths Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, mining, extraction, and processing of rare earth minerals primarily in Australia and Malaysia. The company holds an interest in the Mount Weld project, Western Australia. Its products include yttrium, lanthanum, cerium, praseodymium, neodymium, promethium, samarium, europium, gadolinium, terbium, dysprosium, holmium, erbium, thulium, ytterbium, and lutetium. The company also develops and operates advanced material processing and concentration plants. In addition, it offers corporate services. The company was formerly known as Lynas Corporation Limited and changed its name to Lynas Corporation Limited in November 2020. Lynas Rare Earths Limited was incorporated in 1983 and is headquartered in East Perth, Australia.

About Zentek

Zentek Ltd. engages in the research and development of graphene and related nanomaterials in Canada. It owns 100% interest in the Albany Graphite project located in Northern Ontario, Canada. The company develops graphene-based antimicrobial coating under the ZenGUARD brand, surgical masks, HVAC filters, personal protective equipment, rapid detection point of care diagnostics tests, and pharmaceutical products based on graphene-based compound. In addition, it develops synthesize graphene, graphene oxide, and graphene quantum dots for applications of graphene. The company was formerly known as ZEN Graphene Solutions Ltd. and changed its name to Zentek Ltd. in October 2021. Zentek Ltd. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Thunder Bay, Canada.

