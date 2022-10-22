Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX) Major Shareholder Alvin Gerald Libin Acquires 9,007 Shares

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX – Get Rating) major shareholder Alvin Gerald Libin purchased 9,007 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.80 per share, with a total value of $241,387.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 211,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,676,079.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Alvin Gerald Libin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 17th, Alvin Gerald Libin bought 2 shares of Riley Exploration Permian stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.60 per share, for a total transaction of $47.20.

On Friday, October 14th, Alvin Gerald Libin purchased 8,127 shares of Riley Exploration Permian stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.08 per share, for a total transaction of $187,571.16.

On Monday, September 26th, Alvin Gerald Libin acquired 3,364 shares of Riley Exploration Permian stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.46 per share, with a total value of $55,371.44.

Riley Exploration Permian Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of REPX opened at $26.80 on Friday. Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.53 and a twelve month high of $36.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $532.52 million, a P/E ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.88.

Riley Exploration Permian Increases Dividend

Riley Exploration Permian ( NYSE:REPX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.16. Riley Exploration Permian had a return on equity of 33.84% and a net margin of 26.17%. The business had revenue of $88.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.68 million. On average, research analysts predict that Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 24th will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 21st. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.07%. This is a boost from Riley Exploration Permian’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Riley Exploration Permian’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.63%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Riley Exploration Permian during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,556,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Riley Exploration Permian by 55.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 164,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,973,000 after purchasing an additional 58,896 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Riley Exploration Permian during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,154,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Riley Exploration Permian by 68.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Riley Exploration Permian by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,593 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.87% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Riley Exploration Permian from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th.

Riley Exploration Permian Company Profile

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Texas and New Mexico. The company's activities are primarily focused on the San Andres Formation, a shelf margin deposit on the Central Basin Platform and Northwest Shelf.

Featured Stories

