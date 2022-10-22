Rithm Capital (NYSE:RITM) Price Target Cut to $12.00

Rithm Capital (NYSE:RITM – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Raymond James from $12.50 to $12.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Rithm Capital from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Rithm Capital from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Rithm Capital to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $11.00.

Rithm Capital Price Performance

RITM stock opened at $7.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.73. Rithm Capital has a 52-week low of $6.86 and a 52-week high of $11.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52.

Rithm Capital Announces Dividend

Rithm Capital ( NYSE:RITM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. Rithm Capital had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 20.51%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Rithm Capital will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.99%. Rithm Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.25%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rithm Capital

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RITM. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Rithm Capital by 311.1% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,857 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new stake in Rithm Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Rithm Capital by 426.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 2,481 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Rithm Capital by 468.2% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,801 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 2,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Rithm Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Rithm Capital Company Profile

Rithm Capital Corp. provides capital and services to the real estate and financial services sectors in the United States. Its investment portfolio comprises mortgage servicing related assets, residential securities and loans, and consumer loans. It qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes.

Featured Stories

