RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) Expected to Earn Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.34 Per Share

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer decreased their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of RLJ Lodging Trust in a report released on Monday, October 17th. Oppenheimer analyst T. Batory now expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.34 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.37. The consensus estimate for RLJ Lodging Trust’s current full-year earnings is $1.32 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for RLJ Lodging Trust’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.22 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.38 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.79 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial reduced their price target on RLJ Lodging Trust from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp reduced their price target on RLJ Lodging Trust from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on RLJ Lodging Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on RLJ Lodging Trust from $15.00 to $13.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on RLJ Lodging Trust from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, RLJ Lodging Trust has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.25.

NYSE RLJ opened at $11.70 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.32. RLJ Lodging Trust has a 52-week low of $9.84 and a 52-week high of $16.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 3.83 and a current ratio of 3.83. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.45 and a beta of 1.73.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in RLJ Lodging Trust by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,015,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $352,218,000 after acquiring an additional 518,882 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in RLJ Lodging Trust by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,993,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $112,627,000 after buying an additional 1,038,447 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in RLJ Lodging Trust by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,173,451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,842,000 after buying an additional 373,082 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in RLJ Lodging Trust by 49.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,294,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,389,000 after buying an additional 1,091,984 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in RLJ Lodging Trust by 567.8% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,861,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,562,000 after buying an additional 2,433,009 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

In other RLJ Lodging Trust news, Director Patricia L. Gibson purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.47 per share, for a total transaction of $52,350.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 79,635 shares in the company, valued at $833,778.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This is an increase from RLJ Lodging Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. RLJ Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -17.86%.

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio consists of 103 hotels with approximately 22,570 rooms, located in 23 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

