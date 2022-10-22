Robert W. Baird Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Robert W. Baird reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $92.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Okta from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Okta from $150.00 to $110.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Okta from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Okta in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $94.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on shares of Okta from $108.00 to $100.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $111.36.

Okta Price Performance

Okta stock opened at $55.01 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.51. The company has a market capitalization of $8.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.32 and a beta of 1.26. Okta has a 1 year low of $47.54 and a 1 year high of $272.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

Okta ( NASDAQ:OKTA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The company reported ($1.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.41) by $0.22. Okta had a negative net margin of 57.21% and a negative return on equity of 13.18%. The firm had revenue of $435.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $430.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.35) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Okta will post -5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Brett Tighe sold 2,844 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.39, for a total transaction of $168,905.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 36,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,158,054.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 30,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.39, for a total value of $1,826,836.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 39,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,322,505.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brett Tighe sold 2,844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.39, for a total transaction of $168,905.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 36,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,158,054.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,068 shares of company stock worth $2,439,313 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Okta

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Okta by 127.0% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 12,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after acquiring an additional 6,994 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Okta by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 73,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,208,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Okta by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 494,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,123,000 after acquiring an additional 9,068 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Okta in the 3rd quarter worth $340,000. Finally, Barton Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of Okta by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barton Investment Management now owns 206,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,756,000 after purchasing an additional 5,195 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.47% of the company’s stock.

Okta Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products and services, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway that enables organizations to extend the Okta Identity Cloud from the cloud to their existing on-premise applications; and Advanced Server Access to secure cloud infrastructure.

Featured Articles

