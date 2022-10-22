Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) Price Target Cut to $8.00

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $8.50 to $8.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on RKT. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Rocket Companies from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Rocket Companies from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Rocket Companies from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Rocket Companies from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $6.50 price target for the company. in a report on Sunday, August 7th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Rocket Companies to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rocket Companies has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $8.48.

Rocket Companies Price Performance

RKT stock opened at $6.32 on Tuesday. Rocket Companies has a 12 month low of $5.97 and a 12 month high of $18.13. The company has a current ratio of 14.97, a quick ratio of 14.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.41. The stock has a market cap of $12.45 billion, a PE ratio of 4.94, a P/E/G ratio of 115.83 and a beta of 1.74.

Insider Buying and Selling

Rocket Companies ( NYSE:RKT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. Rocket Companies had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 47.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Rocket Companies will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jay Farner acquired 21,500 shares of Rocket Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.28 per share, for a total transaction of $199,520.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,365,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,229,120.96. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders bought a total of 934,000 shares of company stock worth $7,284,999 in the last 90 days. 94.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Rocket Companies

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in Rocket Companies by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 10,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 9,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 17,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 61,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after acquiring an additional 1,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies by 134.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,065 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.16% of the company’s stock.

About Rocket Companies

(Get Rating)

Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and e-Commerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

See Also

