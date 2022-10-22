Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Price Target to $126.00

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) had its target price cut by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $132.00 to $126.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the healthcare product maker’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 32.55% from the company’s current price.

ABT has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $123.00 to $117.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories to $112.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Abbott Laboratories has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.06.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Performance

Shares of ABT opened at $95.06 on Thursday. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $93.25 and a one year high of $142.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $103.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.94. The stock has a market cap of $166.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.46, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Insider Activity

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.21. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 18.78% and a return on equity of 29.38%. The company had revenue of $10.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.65 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Joseph J. Manning sold 23,008 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $2,461,856.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,697,215. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Joseph J. Manning sold 26,898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total transaction of $2,825,096.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,592,322.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph J. Manning sold 23,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $2,461,856.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,697,215. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 204,788 shares of company stock valued at $21,776,756 over the last 90 days. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Abbott Laboratories

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 11.1% during the third quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,768 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the period. Cadinha & Co. LLC increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 2.9% during the third quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC now owns 10,565 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. First National Bank of Hutchinson increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 4.3% during the third quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 6,881 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $666,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. Delta Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 43.6% during the third quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 7,031 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $680,000 after buying an additional 2,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial Strategies Inc. boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 14.6% during the third quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 11,722 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,134,000 after buying an additional 1,497 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.03% of the company’s stock.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

