Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates €64.00 Price Target for Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS)

Royal Bank of Canada set a €64.00 ($65.31) price target on Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

BOSS has been the topic of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €66.00 ($67.35) target price on shares of Hugo Boss in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €68.00 ($69.39) price target on shares of Hugo Boss in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €56.00 ($57.14) price target on shares of Hugo Boss in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Baader Bank set a €44.00 ($44.90) price target on shares of Hugo Boss in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €70.00 ($71.43) target price on shares of Hugo Boss in a research report on Thursday, October 13th.

Get Hugo Boss alerts:

Hugo Boss Price Performance

Shares of Hugo Boss stock opened at €46.85 ($47.81) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.13, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €52.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is €52.37. Hugo Boss has a twelve month low of €42.05 ($42.91) and a twelve month high of €59.98 ($61.20). The firm has a market cap of $3.23 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.01.

Hugo Boss Company Profile

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes clothes, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. It offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hugo Boss Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hugo Boss and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.