Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $9.24 Million Stock Holdings in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,125 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,390 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.13% of RenaissanceRe worth $9,243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RNR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 93.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 923,936 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $146,454,000 after acquiring an additional 447,540 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 25.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,030,743 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $163,382,000 after acquiring an additional 208,690 shares during the period. ARGA Investment Management LP lifted its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 35.1% in the first quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 590,477 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $93,597,000 after acquiring an additional 153,417 shares during the period. Gladstone Capital Management LLP lifted its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 18.0% in the first quarter. Gladstone Capital Management LLP now owns 991,194 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $157,114,000 after acquiring an additional 151,079 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 5.4% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,550,441 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $404,270,000 after acquiring an additional 129,891 shares during the period. 94.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get RenaissanceRe alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Brian Gerald John Gray acquired 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $130.62 per share, for a total transaction of $979,650.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 23,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,085,375.02. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RenaissanceRe Trading Down 0.3 %

RNR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on RenaissanceRe from $162.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 19th. StockNews.com downgraded RenaissanceRe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded RenaissanceRe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $173.00 to $162.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on RenaissanceRe from $169.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $175.25.

Shares of RNR stock opened at $138.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.39 and a beta of 0.33. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $144.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $124.18 and a fifty-two week high of $174.54.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The insurance provider reported $5.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.05 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. RenaissanceRe had a positive return on equity of 3.88% and a negative net margin of 19.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.64 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current year.

RenaissanceRe Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio is -6.81%.

RenaissanceRe Profile

(Get Rating)

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, typhoons, and tsunamis, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, binding facilities, and regional U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for RenaissanceRe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RenaissanceRe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.