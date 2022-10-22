Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases 8,642 Shares of Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 163,265 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,642 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Commvault Systems were worth $10,344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Commvault Systems in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Commvault Systems by 63.1% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,321 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Commvault Systems in the first quarter valued at $207,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in shares of Commvault Systems in the first quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, Gagnon Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Commvault Systems in the first quarter valued at $220,000. 93.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Commvault Systems

In other news, Director Allison Pickens sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.15, for a total transaction of $29,075.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $363,902.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Commvault Systems Trading Up 1.9 %

NASDAQ CVLT opened at $59.05 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $54.58 and a 200-day moving average of $58.95. The firm has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 118.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 0.50. Commvault Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.26 and a 1-year high of $77.71.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The software maker reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.04). Commvault Systems had a return on equity of 13.33% and a net margin of 2.96%. The firm had revenue of $197.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Commvault Systems, Inc. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Commvault Systems in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Commvault Systems to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler cut Commvault Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $78.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Lake Street Capital reduced their target price on Commvault Systems from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.67.

Commvault Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection and information management software applications and related services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, a replication and disaster recovery solution; and Commvault Complete Data Protection, a data protection solution.

Further Reading

