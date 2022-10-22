Sage Private Wealth Group LLC Has $260,000 Stock Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Sage Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 19.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,122 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 847 shares during the quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $260,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VZ. Cooper Financial Group raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 6,456 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 30,318 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,544,000 after purchasing an additional 3,720 shares in the last quarter. First American Trust FSB raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 7,150 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 42,466 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,163,000 after purchasing an additional 6,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. now owns 38,644 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,969,000 after purchasing an additional 3,810 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on VZ shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

Verizon Communications Stock Performance

Shares of VZ stock opened at $35.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.46 billion, a PE ratio of 7.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.55 and a 12 month high of $55.51.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $34.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.79 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 26.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a $0.6525 dividend. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.38%. This is an increase from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.30%.

About Verizon Communications

(Get Rating)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.