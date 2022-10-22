Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA) Shares Up 4.6%

Sana Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SANA – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 4.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $5.46 and last traded at $5.43. 778 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 931,452 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.19.
Sana Biotechnology Stock Performance
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.63.
Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.01). Research analysts predict that Sana Biotechnology, Inc. will post -1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Sana Biotechnology
Sana Biotechnology Company Profile
Sana Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on utilizing engineered cells as medicines. The company develops ex vivo and in vivo cell engineering platforms for various therapeutic areas with unmet treatment needs, including oncology, diabetes, central nervous system disorders, cardiovascular diseases, genetic disorders, and others.
