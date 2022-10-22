Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA) Shares Up 4.6%

Sana Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SANA – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 4.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $5.46 and last traded at $5.43. 778 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 931,452 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.19.

Sana Biotechnology Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.63.

Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.01). Research analysts predict that Sana Biotechnology, Inc. will post -1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Sana Biotechnology

Sana Biotechnology Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SANA. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sana Biotechnology in the first quarter worth $223,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Sana Biotechnology by 10.0% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 112,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,000 after purchasing an additional 10,200 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Sana Biotechnology by 49.9% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 28,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 9,559 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sana Biotechnology in the first quarter worth $2,517,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Sana Biotechnology by 7.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 89,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.49% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Sana Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on utilizing engineered cells as medicines. The company develops ex vivo and in vivo cell engineering platforms for various therapeutic areas with unmet treatment needs, including oncology, diabetes, central nervous system disorders, cardiovascular diseases, genetic disorders, and others.

Featured Stories

