Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (TSE:SSL) Receives C$11.08 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (TSE:SSL – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$11.18.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SSL shares. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$13.50 to C$11.50 in a report on Thursday. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$10.00 to C$10.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$10.50 to C$11.50 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Sandstorm Gold from C$13.50 to C$13.25 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform spec overweight” rating on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research note on Monday, August 15th.

Get Sandstorm Gold alerts:

Sandstorm Gold Trading Up 3.7 %

TSE:SSL opened at C$6.79 on Wednesday. Sandstorm Gold has a one year low of C$6.29 and a one year high of C$11.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.49. The firm has a market cap of C$2.02 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.43. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$7.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$8.17.

Sandstorm Gold Announces Dividend

Sandstorm Gold ( TSE:SSL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.06 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$45.91 million for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Sandstorm Gold will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 28th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 17th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Sandstorm Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.18%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sandstorm Gold

In other news, Director Andrew Swarthout sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.41, for a total transaction of C$126,142.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$367,218.07.

Sandstorm Gold Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. The company focuses on acquiring royalties and gold and other metals purchase agreements (streams) from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. It offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sandstorm Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandstorm Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.