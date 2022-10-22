Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL) Price Target Lowered to C$13.25 at Stifel Nicolaus

Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Stifel Nicolaus from C$13.50 to C$13.25 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

SSL has been the topic of a number of other reports. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$13.50 to C$12.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 12th. National Bank Financial restated an outperform spec overweight rating on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a report on Monday, August 15th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$10.50 to C$11.50 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$10.00 to C$10.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$11.18.

Sandstorm Gold Stock Up 3.7 %

TSE SSL opened at C$6.79 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$7.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$8.17. Sandstorm Gold has a 12 month low of C$6.29 and a 12 month high of C$11.61. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.02 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.43.

Sandstorm Gold Announces Dividend

Sandstorm Gold ( TSE:SSL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.06 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$45.91 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Sandstorm Gold will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, October 28th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 17th. Sandstorm Gold’s payout ratio is presently 18.18%.

Insider Activity at Sandstorm Gold

In related news, Director Andrew Swarthout sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.41, for a total transaction of C$126,142.65. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$367,218.07.

About Sandstorm Gold

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. The company focuses on acquiring royalties and gold and other metals purchase agreements (streams) from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. It offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

