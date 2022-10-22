Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. decreased its position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 27,275 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 340 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $975,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SLB. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Schlumberger by 1,059.6% during the first quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 603 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 95.6% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 618 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC grew its stake in Schlumberger by 768.4% during the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 660 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. 78.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SLB has been the subject of several research reports. Cowen lifted their target price on Schlumberger from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Benchmark raised Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Schlumberger from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Schlumberger from $54.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Schlumberger presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.72.

Schlumberger Price Performance

SLB opened at $50.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $71.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.40, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.73. Schlumberger Limited has a 1 year low of $27.65 and a 1 year high of $50.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.37.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.10 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 10.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Schlumberger Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.