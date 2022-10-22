SG Americas Securities LLC Grows Stock Holdings in ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN – Get Rating) by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,234 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,849 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in ASGN were worth $1,646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Argent Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ASGN by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 8,773 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after buying an additional 1,342 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of ASGN by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 18,840 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ASGN by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 926 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ASGN by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,590 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ASGN by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 4,459 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. 94.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ASGN stock opened at $91.88 on Friday. ASGN Incorporated has a 12 month low of $78.25 and a 12 month high of $131.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.76. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $95.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.74.

ASGN ( NYSE:ASGN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.04. ASGN had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 18.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that ASGN Incorporated will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ASGN shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of ASGN from $94.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com lowered shares of ASGN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ASGN presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.50.

ASGN Incorporated provides information technology services and professional solutions in the technology, digital, and creative fields for commercial and government sectors in the United States. It operates through two segments: Commercial and Federal Government. The Commercial Segment provides consulting, creative digital marketing, and permanent placement services primarily to Fortune 1000 and mid-market clients.

