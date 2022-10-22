SG Americas Securities LLC Has $1.61 Million Stock Position in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its position in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating) by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,080 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 7,235 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $1,614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 105.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 719 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Manhattan Associates by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 235 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in Manhattan Associates by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 24,527 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,402,000 after purchasing an additional 2,924 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Manhattan Associates by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,902,037 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $541,252,000 after purchasing an additional 465,063 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in Manhattan Associates by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 23,311 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,233,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Linda T. Hollembaek sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $140,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,392,160. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Linda T. Hollembaek sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $140,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,392,160. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Eddie Capel sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.07, for a total transaction of $2,116,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 259,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,540,374.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,160 shares of company stock valued at $2,576,378. 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Manhattan Associates Price Performance

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MANH. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Manhattan Associates in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $168.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:MANH opened at $127.53 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $137.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.77. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a one year low of $106.02 and a one year high of $188.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.00 billion, a PE ratio of 68.56 and a beta of 1.78.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The software maker reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $191.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.86 million. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 16.67% and a return on equity of 51.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Manhattan Associates Profile

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

