SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases 12,213 Shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Rating) by 981.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,457 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,213 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in SPS Commerce were worth $1,521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SPSC. Geneva Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPS Commerce during the 1st quarter valued at $32,030,000. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 14,809.0% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 126,428 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,588,000 after purchasing an additional 125,580 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPS Commerce during the 1st quarter valued at $13,615,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 971,524 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $127,464,000 after purchasing an additional 89,681 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,010,339 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $132,556,000 after purchasing an additional 89,021 shares during the period. 99.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at SPS Commerce

In other news, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.99, for a total value of $132,990.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,351,795.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

SPS Commerce Stock Up 1.3 %

SPS Commerce stock opened at $124.20 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $124.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.69. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a twelve month low of $96.41 and a twelve month high of $174.42. The company has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of 97.03 and a beta of 0.72.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The software maker reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.04. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 11.46% and a return on equity of 10.61%. The firm had revenue of $109.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on SPSC. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of SPS Commerce from $200.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SPS Commerce in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of SPS Commerce from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of SPS Commerce from $210.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SPS Commerce currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $160.83.

SPS Commerce Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

Further Reading

