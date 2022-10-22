SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases 4,937 Shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) by 59.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,285 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,937 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $1,684,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elequin Capital LP bought a new position in DTE Energy in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in DTE Energy in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in DTE Energy by 96.7% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 362 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in DTE Energy in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in DTE Energy in the first quarter valued at $56,000. Institutional investors own 73.80% of the company’s stock.

Get DTE Energy alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other DTE Energy news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.62, for a total value of $135,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,657 shares in the company, valued at $1,309,682.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other DTE Energy news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.62, for a total value of $135,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,657 shares in the company, valued at $1,309,682.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Joi M. Harris sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.13, for a total transaction of $234,234.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 8,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,042,471.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,700 shares of company stock worth $747,753 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DTE Energy Stock Performance

DTE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on DTE Energy to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. TheStreet cut DTE Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Barclays reduced their price objective on DTE Energy from $141.00 to $131.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on DTE Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on DTE Energy from $147.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.30.

DTE Energy stock opened at $107.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $124.30 and a 200-day moving average of $127.55. The firm has a market cap of $20.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.64. DTE Energy has a 1-year low of $100.64 and a 1-year high of $140.23.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.07 billion. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 13.31% and a net margin of 4.27%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.70 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that DTE Energy will post 6.02 EPS for the current year.

DTE Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DTE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.