SG Americas Securities LLC Raises Stock Position in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS – Get Rating) by 245.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,548 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,892 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in ONE Gas were worth $1,587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in ONE Gas in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in ONE Gas in the 1st quarter worth $53,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in ONE Gas in the 1st quarter worth $104,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in ONE Gas by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,199 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in ONE Gas by 952.0% in the 1st quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.60% of the company’s stock.

ONE Gas Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:OGS opened at $73.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. ONE Gas, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.37 and a 12 month high of $92.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $77.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.85. The company has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.64, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.58.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ONE Gas ( NYSE:OGS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.03). ONE Gas had a net margin of 9.34% and a return on equity of 8.85%. The business had revenue of $428.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $328.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 35.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ONE Gas, Inc. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

OGS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on ONE Gas from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on ONE Gas from $87.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Mizuho cut their price objective on ONE Gas from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on ONE Gas in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.25.

Insider Activity at ONE Gas

In other ONE Gas news, Director Eduardo A. Rodriguez sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.58, for a total value of $61,264.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $767,255.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ONE Gas Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ONE Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated natural gas distribution utility company in the United States. The company operates through three divisions: Oklahoma Natural Gas, Kansas Gas Service, and Texas Gas Service. It provides natural gas distribution services to 2.2 million customers in three states.

