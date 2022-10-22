SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 111,851 Shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its position in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) by 59.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 75,293 shares of the company’s stock after selling 111,851 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Dropbox were worth $1,580,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 6,231.6% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,184 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 446.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Dropbox in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Dropbox by 112.7% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Dropbox by 101.2% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.57% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Andrew Houston sold 274,226 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.43, for a total value of $5,602,437.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,022,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $184,337,663.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.67, for a total value of $56,675.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 529,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,014,487.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Houston sold 274,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.43, for a total transaction of $5,602,437.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,022,891 shares in the company, valued at $184,337,663.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 362,996 shares of company stock valued at $7,563,362 over the last ninety days. 25.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Dropbox Trading Up 2.1 %

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Dropbox in a report on Monday, September 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Dropbox in a report on Thursday, September 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Dropbox in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.83.

NASDAQ DBX opened at $21.42 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.87. Dropbox, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.07 and a 1 year high of $31.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.81.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). Dropbox had a negative return on equity of 94.26% and a net margin of 15.19%. The firm had revenue of $572.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $571.27 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dropbox Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. As of December 31, 2021, the company had approximately 700 million registered users.

Featured Articles

