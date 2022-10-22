Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) Price Target Cut to $240.00

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at Evercore ISI to $240.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Evercore ISI’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 15.48% from the company’s current price.

SHW has been the subject of several other reports. Northcoast Research raised shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $280.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $335.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $288.00 to $264.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $289.95.

SHW opened at $207.82 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $53.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.25, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86. Sherwin-Williams has a twelve month low of $195.24 and a twelve month high of $354.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $223.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $242.50.

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.81 by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.01 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 82.04% and a net margin of 8.45%. Sherwin-Williams’s revenue was down 46.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.65 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Sherwin-Williams will post 8.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SHW. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 76.0% in the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 132 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 257.5% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 143 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp purchased a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC grew its position in Sherwin-Williams by 70.1% during the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. 77.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

