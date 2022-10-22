Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on the stock from $35.00 to $32.00. The stock had previously closed at $20.20, but opened at $19.66. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Shoals Technologies Group shares last traded at $20.09, with a volume of 23,435 shares trading hands.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Shoals Technologies Group from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Shoals Technologies Group from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Shoals Technologies Group from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Guggenheim lowered Shoals Technologies Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Northland Securities cut Shoals Technologies Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.64.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Jason R. Whitaker sold 8,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.05, for a total value of $217,074.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 699,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,216,374.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Shoals Technologies Group news, General Counsel Mehgan Peetz sold 2,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.87, for a total value of $50,585.58. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 90,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,248,123.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jason R. Whitaker sold 8,333 shares of Shoals Technologies Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.05, for a total transaction of $217,074.65. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 699,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,216,374.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,403 shares of company stock worth $571,282. Insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Shoals Technologies Group

Shoals Technologies Group Trading Up 2.0 %

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Shoals Technologies Group during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Shoals Technologies Group by 900.0% in the 1st quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Shoals Technologies Group during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 89.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Shoals Technologies Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. 63.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.54. The company has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 512.63 and a beta of 2.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.90.

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.01). Shoals Technologies Group had a net margin of 3.08% and a negative return on equity of 709.22%. The business had revenue of $73.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. Shoals Technologies Group’s revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

About Shoals Technologies Group

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It produces EBOS components, including cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, disconnects, recombiners, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, splice boxes, wire management solutions, and IV curve benchmarking devices.

Featured Articles

