Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Shares Purchased by Bartlett & Co. LLC

Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) by 900.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,500 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHOP. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in Shopify by 978.9% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 820 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 744 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Shopify by 2,100.0% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 880 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in Shopify by 1,680.0% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 890 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lifted its holdings in Shopify by 900.0% during the second quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 920 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Shopify by 1,110.5% during the second quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 920 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Shopify alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Shopify from $47.50 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Shopify from $53.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Shopify from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Shopify from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Shopify from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Shopify has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.39.

Shopify Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Shopify stock opened at $29.75 on Friday. Shopify Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.63 and a 52-week high of $176.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.95 and a 200 day moving average of $38.94. The company has a quick ratio of 11.17, a current ratio of 11.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $37.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.64 and a beta of 1.82.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The software maker reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.04). Shopify had a negative return on equity of 1.61% and a negative net margin of 38.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Shopify Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Shopify

(Get Rating)

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP).

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.