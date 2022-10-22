Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Shares Up 5.9%

Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) shot up 5.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $30.08 and last traded at $30.01. 374,255 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 28,417,926 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.35.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SHOP. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target (down from $50.00) on shares of Shopify in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Shopify from $41.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. JMP Securities began coverage on Shopify in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Shopify to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Shopify from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.39.

Shopify Price Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 11.17 and a quick ratio of 11.17.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Rating ) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The software maker reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.04). Shopify had a negative return on equity of 1.61% and a negative net margin of 38.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Shopify Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SHOP. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Shopify by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,464 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,711,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Shopify by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 379 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Shopify by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,168 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $790,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA raised its holdings in Shopify by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 530 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bard Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Shopify by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 320 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.64% of the company’s stock.

Shopify Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

