Shore Capital Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Man Group (LON:EMG)

Shore Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Man Group (LON:EMG – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports.

EMG has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating and issued a GBX 280 ($3.38) price target on shares of Man Group in a report on Friday, September 30th. Barclays raised their target price on Man Group from GBX 280 ($3.38) to GBX 290 ($3.50) and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Man Group from GBX 322 ($3.89) to GBX 313 ($3.78) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Man Group currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 291 ($3.52).

Man Group Price Performance

Shares of LON EMG opened at GBX 210 ($2.54) on Wednesday. Man Group has a 12-month low of GBX 177.30 ($2.14) and a 12-month high of GBX 277 ($3.35). The company has a market cap of £2.69 billion and a P/E ratio of 583.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 237.20 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 243.03.

Man Group Cuts Dividend

Man Group Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.71%. Man Group’s payout ratio is 3,055.56%.

Man Group Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides long-only and alternative investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of liquid investment products and solutions, which include quantitative, multi-manager and discretionary investment styles, and span across various asset classes, like equity, real estate, currency, credit, volatility, and commodities.

