Shore Capital Reaffirms “House Stock” Rating for Union Jack Oil (LON:UJO)

Shore Capital reaffirmed their house stock rating on shares of Union Jack Oil (LON:UJO – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.
Union Jack Oil Stock Performance
UJO opened at GBX 25.10 ($0.30) on Wednesday. Union Jack Oil has a fifty-two week low of GBX 10.50 ($0.13) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 53.72 ($0.65). The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 32.66 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 28.88. The stock has a market cap of £28.33 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,255.00.
Union Jack Oil Company Profile
Read More
- Should Investors Raise a Glass to Boston Beer Company?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/17-10/21
- American Express Beats Earnings & Revenue Views, Raises Guidance
- Snap Stock Falls As User Growth Slows To Single-Digits
- The Institutions Spin Whirlpool Into Bargain Basement Territory
Receive News & Ratings for Union Jack Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Jack Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.