Shore Capital Reaffirms “House Stock” Rating for Union Jack Oil (LON:UJO)

Shore Capital reaffirmed their house stock rating on shares of Union Jack Oil (LON:UJO – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.

Union Jack Oil Stock Performance

UJO opened at GBX 25.10 ($0.30) on Wednesday. Union Jack Oil has a fifty-two week low of GBX 10.50 ($0.13) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 53.72 ($0.65). The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 32.66 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 28.88. The stock has a market cap of £28.33 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,255.00.

Union Jack Oil Company Profile

Union Jack Oil plc operates as an onshore oil and gas company in the United Kingdom. The company focuses on production, drilling, development, and investment in hydrocarbon projects. It holds interests in the West Newton, Wressle Discovery, Broughton North, Biscathorpe, Keddington Oilfield Louth, North Somercotes, Louth Extension, Fiskerton Airfield Oilfield, North Kelsey, Dukes Wood, Kirklington, Widmerpool Gulf, Humber Basin, and Laughton projects.

