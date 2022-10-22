Shore Capital Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Spectris (LON:SXS)

Shore Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Spectris (LON:SXS – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating and set a GBX 3,485 ($42.11) price objective on shares of Spectris in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Barclays restated an overweight rating and set a GBX 3,650 ($44.10) price objective on shares of Spectris in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 3,424 ($41.37).
SXS opened at GBX 2,825 ($34.13) on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2,817.19 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 2,845.11. Spectris has a 52-week low of GBX 2,371 ($28.65) and a 52-week high of GBX 3,952 ($47.75). The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.94. The stock has a market cap of £2.97 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,587.08.
Spectris plc manufactures and sells measuring instruments and controls worldwide. It operates through Malvern Panalytical, HBK, Omega and Industrial Solutions segments. The Malvern Panalytical segment provides measurement and materials characterization and efficiency in R&D and manufacturing sectors.
