Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) PT Lowered to $85.00 at Wedbush

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Wedbush from $120.00 to $85.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Silvergate Capital’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.31 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.50 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.56 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.69 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.72 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.79 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $6.75 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $8.50 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $11.25 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on SI. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Silvergate Capital in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. They issued a buy rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Silvergate Capital from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Silvergate Capital from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Silvergate Capital from $200.00 to $90.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Silvergate Capital from $100.00 to $86.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $131.92.

Get Silvergate Capital alerts:

Silvergate Capital Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE:SI opened at $53.96 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $81.44 and a 200-day moving average of $85.60. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 3.03. Silvergate Capital has a twelve month low of $50.65 and a twelve month high of $239.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Silvergate Capital

Silvergate Capital ( NYSE:SI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.11). Silvergate Capital had a net margin of 45.10% and a return on equity of 8.56%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Silvergate Capital will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Silvergate Capital in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its position in Silvergate Capital by 1,948.0% during the 2nd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period. Antonetti Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Silvergate Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Silvergate Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Silvergate Capital by 155.6% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.65% of the company’s stock.

About Silvergate Capital

(Get Rating)

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Silvergate Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silvergate Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.