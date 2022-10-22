SiriusPoint (NYSE:SPNT) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of SiriusPoint Ltd. (NYSE:SPNT – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 15,856 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 632,258 shares.The stock last traded at $5.49 and had previously closed at $5.52.
SiriusPoint Trading Up 3.3 %
The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.80 and a 200-day moving average of $5.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62.
SiriusPoint (NYSE:SPNT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SiriusPoint had a negative return on equity of 20.34% and a negative net margin of 22.91%. The firm had revenue of $473.10 million for the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On SiriusPoint
SiriusPoint Company Profile
SiriusPoint Ltd. provides multi-line insurance and reinsurance products and services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Reinsurance, and Insurance & Services. The Reinsurance segment provides coverage to various product lines, which includes aviation and space, casualty, contingency, credit and bond, marine and energy, mortgage, and property to insurance and reinsurance companies, government entities, and other risk bearing vehicles.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SiriusPoint (SPNT)
- Should Investors Raise a Glass to Boston Beer Company?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/17-10/21
- American Express Beats Earnings & Revenue Views, Raises Guidance
- Snap Stock Falls As User Growth Slows To Single-Digits
- The Institutions Spin Whirlpool Into Bargain Basement Territory
Receive News & Ratings for SiriusPoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SiriusPoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.