SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) Reaches New 52-Week Low on Analyst Downgrade

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday after Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on the stock from $189.00 to $135.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock. SiteOne Landscape Supply traded as low as $99.56 and last traded at $99.58, with a volume of 6191 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $105.56.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $128.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $165.00 to $152.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $161.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SiteOne Landscape Supply presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at SiteOne Landscape Supply

In other SiteOne Landscape Supply news, CEO Doug Black sold 9,457 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.18, for a total value of $1,316,225.26. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 523,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,810,903.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,592 shares of company stock worth $3,434,050. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

SiteOne Landscape Supply Price Performance

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,736,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $681,880,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120,359 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,394,331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $548,828,000 after acquiring an additional 503,490 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,057,696 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $171,019,000 after acquiring an additional 8,560 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 669,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $79,561,000 after acquiring an additional 10,816 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 14.5% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 658,846 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,317,000 after buying an additional 83,613 shares during the period.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $117.41 and its 200 day moving average is $126.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of 17.06 and a beta of 1.39.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.07. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 7.45% and a return on equity of 25.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.70 earnings per share. SiteOne Landscape Supply’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Company Profile

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 135,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which comprise controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation pipes; fertilizer, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, such as herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories that include mulches, soil amendments, drainage pipes, tools, and sods; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous and evergreen shrubs, ornamental, shade, evergreen trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, roses, perennials, annuals, bulbs, and plant species; hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials; and outdoor lighting products that include lighting fixtures, LED lamps, wires, transformers, and accessories.

