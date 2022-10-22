SM Energy Forecasted to Earn Q3 2022 Earnings of $1.76 Per Share (NYSE:SM)

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp cut their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for SM Energy in a research report issued on Monday, October 17th. KeyCorp analyst T. Rezvan now anticipates that the energy company will post earnings per share of $1.76 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.06. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for SM Energy’s current full-year earnings is $7.90 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for SM Energy’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.74 EPS.

SM has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SM Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. MKM Partners reissued a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of SM Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $51.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, SM Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.22.

SM Energy Stock Performance

SM Energy stock opened at $44.50 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. SM Energy has a fifty-two week low of $25.23 and a fifty-two week high of $54.97. The company has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a PE ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 4.66.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The energy company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.07. SM Energy had a net margin of 25.46% and a return on equity of 36.45%. The firm had revenue of $992.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $841.52 million.

SM Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 25th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 24th. This is an increase from SM Energy’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.01. This represents a yield of 0.7%. SM Energy’s payout ratio is currently 0.28%.

Insider Activity at SM Energy

In related news, EVP David W. Copeland sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.23, for a total transaction of $462,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 228,543 shares in the company, valued at $10,565,542.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other SM Energy news, CAO Patrick A. Lytle sold 8,658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.61, for a total value of $394,891.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,463 shares in the company, valued at $568,437.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP David W. Copeland sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.23, for a total transaction of $462,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 228,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,565,542.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its position in shares of SM Energy by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 48,711 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,897,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its position in shares of SM Energy by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 90,195 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,084,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of SM Energy by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 59,100 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,382,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of SM Energy by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 8,361 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC raised its position in shares of SM Energy by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 8,341 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.53% of the company’s stock.

About SM Energy

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. As of February 24, 2022, it had 492.0 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves. It also has working interests in 825 gross productive oil wells and 483 gross productive gas wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas.

Featured Stories

