Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) Shares Acquired by Lindbrook Capital LLC

Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM – Get Rating) by 91.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 708 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile were worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quaero Capital S.A. lifted its position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Quaero Capital S.A. now owns 53,367 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,568,000 after acquiring an additional 6,060 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 10.1% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 9,586 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $821,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 4.0% in the first quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 13,073 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the 1st quarter valued at $615,000. Finally, KG&L Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 6,808 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on SQM. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $126.00 to $123.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $125.00 to $128.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.14.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile stock opened at $94.08 on Friday. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. has a 12-month low of $46.13 and a 12-month high of $115.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.87 billion, a PE ratio of 12.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The basic materials company reported $3.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by ($0.23). Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a return on equity of 62.43% and a net margin of 32.73%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. will post 12.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were given a $1.202 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $4.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.11%. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.89%.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine and its derivatives, lithium and its derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers.

