SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) Insider Douglas Lloyd Williams Sells 2,600 Shares

SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Rating) insider Douglas Lloyd Williams sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.23, for a total value of $229,398.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,719 shares in the company, valued at $2,710,337.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Douglas Lloyd Williams also recently made the following trade(s):

Get SouthState alerts:

On Monday, October 17th, Douglas Lloyd Williams sold 15,700 shares of SouthState stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.05, for a total transaction of $1,335,285.00.

On Monday, August 15th, Douglas Lloyd Williams sold 5,601 shares of SouthState stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.12, for a total transaction of $476,757.12.

On Friday, August 12th, Douglas Lloyd Williams sold 15,983 shares of SouthState stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.18, for a total value of $1,361,431.94.

On Friday, July 29th, Douglas Lloyd Williams sold 18,666 shares of SouthState stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.06, for a total value of $1,587,729.96.

SouthState Stock Performance

Shares of SSB stock opened at $85.28 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $82.01 and its 200 day moving average is $79.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.71 and a beta of 0.76. SouthState Co. has a 12 month low of $72.25 and a 12 month high of $93.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

SouthState Increases Dividend

SouthState ( NASDAQ:SSB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The bank reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.09. SouthState had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 30.18%. The firm had revenue of $383.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.97 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SouthState Co. will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. This is an increase from SouthState’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. SouthState’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.15%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SSB shares. Truist Financial raised their target price on SouthState from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of SouthState from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of SouthState from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $92.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SouthState in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, SouthState presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.08.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SouthState

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SSB. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in SouthState by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,597 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in SouthState during the third quarter worth about $425,000. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in SouthState in the 3rd quarter worth about $201,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SouthState in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in shares of SouthState during the 3rd quarter valued at about $291,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.88% of the company’s stock.

SouthState Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SouthState Corporation operates as the bank holding company for SouthState Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking services and products to individuals and companies. It accepts checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, money market accounts, and other time deposits.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SouthState Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SouthState and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.