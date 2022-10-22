SouthState (SSB) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, October 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.89 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The bank reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.09. SouthState had a net margin of 30.18% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The business had revenue of $383.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $390.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect SouthState to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of SouthState stock opened at $85.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.71 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $82.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.67. SouthState has a 52-week low of $72.25 and a 52-week high of $93.34.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This is a positive change from SouthState’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. SouthState’s payout ratio is currently 32.15%.

In other SouthState news, COO Renee R. Brooks sold 4,000 shares of SouthState stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.35, for a total transaction of $329,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 28,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,350,516.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other SouthState news, COO Renee R. Brooks sold 4,000 shares of SouthState stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.35, for a total value of $329,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 28,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,350,516.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Douglas Lloyd Williams sold 18,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.06, for a total value of $1,587,729.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,005,491.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,004 shares of company stock valued at $6,279,481 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of SouthState by 16.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,914,710 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $645,762,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114,653 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in SouthState by 30.9% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,051,286 shares of the bank’s stock worth $330,544,000 after buying an additional 955,920 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in SouthState by 59.0% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 606,488 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,483,000 after buying an additional 224,954 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in SouthState by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,329,638 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $516,435,000 after buying an additional 220,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of SouthState by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,812,683 shares of the bank’s stock worth $229,487,000 after acquiring an additional 183,939 shares during the last quarter. 86.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SSB. Piper Sandler raised SouthState from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SouthState in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of SouthState from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of SouthState from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.08.

SouthState Corporation operates as the bank holding company for SouthState Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking services and products to individuals and companies. It accepts checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, money market accounts, and other time deposits.

