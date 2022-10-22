Southwestern Energy Forecasted to Earn Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.31 Per Share (NYSE:SWN)

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for Southwestern Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Byrne anticipates that the energy company will earn $0.31 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Southwestern Energy’s current full-year earnings is $1.39 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Southwestern Energy’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.39 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.58 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.27 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.66 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.91 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.46 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.48 EPS.

Get Southwestern Energy alerts:

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. Southwestern Energy had a negative net margin of 8.58% and a positive return on equity of 165.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 294.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share.

Southwestern Energy Stock Performance

SWN has been the subject of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy from $9.50 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Bank of America raised shares of Southwestern Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Southwestern Energy from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Southwestern Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $9.50 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.86.

SWN stock opened at $6.22 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.44 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.27. Southwestern Energy has a fifty-two week low of $3.81 and a fifty-two week high of $9.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.87.

Institutional Trading of Southwestern Energy

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Colony Family Offices LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $92,000. Cross Staff Investments Inc acquired a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $364,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 69.4% in the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 177,268 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 72,594 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 91.5% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,725 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,214 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,814,000. 82.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Southwestern Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Southwestern Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwestern Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.