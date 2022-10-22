SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank decreased its position in SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 131,328 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,506 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in SPX Technologies were worth $7,142,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SPXC. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in SPX Technologies by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of SPX Technologies by 140.4% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 6,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 3,571 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of SPX Technologies during the first quarter worth $566,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in shares of SPX Technologies by 13.3% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 22,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 2,591 shares during the period. Finally, First Bank & Trust acquired a new position in SPX Technologies during the second quarter valued at $116,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.84% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of SPX Technologies in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on SPX Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised SPX Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SPX Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.00.

Shares of SPXC opened at $63.68 on Friday. SPX Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.66 and a 1 year high of $68.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.53. The stock has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 8.20, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.17.

SPX Technologies (NYSE:SPXC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.10. SPX Technologies had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 27.91%. The business had revenue of $354.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.43 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SPX Technologies, Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SPX Technologies, Inc supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation, and cooling (HVAC); and detection and measurement markets in the United States, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, HVAC and Detection and Measurement. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services package and process cooling products and engineered air movement solutions for the HVAC industrial and power generation markets, as well as boilers and comfort heating and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

