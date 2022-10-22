State Street (NYSE:STT) Given New $95.00 Price Target at Barclays

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Barclays from $102.00 to $95.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on State Street from $86.00 to $81.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Evercore ISI set a $78.00 price objective on State Street in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on State Street from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on State Street from $82.00 to $74.50 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on State Street to $74.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, State Street has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $82.27.

State Street Stock Up 6.6 %

NYSE STT opened at $69.12 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.41 billion, a PE ratio of 9.79, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.56. State Street has a 1 year low of $58.62 and a 1 year high of $104.87. The business’s 50-day moving average is $67.51 and its 200 day moving average is $68.64.

Institutional Trading of State Street

State Street ( NYSE:STT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The asset manager reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 22.48%. State Street’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.00 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that State Street will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of State Street in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in State Street in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Financial Corp IN raised its holdings in State Street by 81.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 438 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in State Street in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in State Street in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. 89.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About State Street

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

