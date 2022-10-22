Stephens Trims Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) Target Price to $26.00

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) had its price target cut by analysts at Stephens from $39.00 to $26.00 in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Stephens’ target price suggests a potential downside of 0.27% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on ALLY. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $70.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Ally Financial in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Ally Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ally Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.88.

Get Ally Financial alerts:

Ally Financial Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of Ally Financial stock opened at $26.07 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Ally Financial has a 12-month low of $25.33 and a 12-month high of $53.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.40, a PEG ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.64.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ally Financial

Ally Financial ( NYSE:ALLY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($0.61). Ally Financial had a net margin of 29.79% and a return on equity of 20.99%. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.16 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Ally Financial will post 7.13 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALLY. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 6.2% in the first quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 76,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,326,000 after buying an additional 4,459 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 25.6% in the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 7,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 1,590 shares in the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL purchased a new position in shares of Ally Financial in the first quarter worth about $4,235,000. Townsend & Associates Inc purchased a new position in shares of Ally Financial in the first quarter worth about $1,482,000. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ally Financial in the first quarter worth about $64,000. 91.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ally Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ally Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ally Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.