STMicroelectronics Forecasted to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $1.03 Per Share (NYSE:STM)

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at William Blair issued their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, October 17th. William Blair analyst J. Dorsheimer expects that the semiconductor producer will earn $1.03 per share for the quarter. William Blair currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for STMicroelectronics’ current full-year earnings is $3.87 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for STMicroelectronics’ Q4 2022 earnings at $1.11 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.84 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.65 EPS.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. STMicroelectronics had a return on equity of 29.96% and a net margin of 20.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 EPS.

STM has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup increased their price target on STMicroelectronics from €44.00 ($44.90) to €52.00 ($53.06) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Cowen upped their price objective on STMicroelectronics from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Cowen upped their price objective on STMicroelectronics from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on STMicroelectronics in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.13.

STM stock opened at $33.31 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.26 billion, a PE ratio of 10.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.53. STMicroelectronics has a 12-month low of $28.35 and a 12-month high of $52.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.65.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics by 33.0% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,824,022 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $208,494,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197,001 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 9.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,530,155 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $152,573,000 after buying an additional 318,347 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP increased its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 282.5% during the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 3,172,116 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $99,826,000 after buying an additional 2,342,701 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 3.0% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,857,566 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $128,133,000 after buying an additional 83,859 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 51.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,121,787 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $48,483,000 after buying an additional 378,787 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 4.84% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th were issued a $0.051 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 19th. STMicroelectronics’s payout ratio is 6.58%.

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

