Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS)

Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock investors bought 37,842 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 25% compared to the average daily volume of 30,281 call options.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LVS has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $42.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Las Vegas Sands presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.50.

Get Las Vegas Sands alerts:

Las Vegas Sands Price Performance

Shares of Las Vegas Sands stock opened at $39.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $29.86 billion, a PE ratio of 15.95 and a beta of 1.15. Las Vegas Sands has a twelve month low of $28.88 and a twelve month high of $48.27. The company has a quick ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $37.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.11.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands ( NYSE:LVS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The casino operator reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.03). Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 45.39% and a negative return on equity of 31.93%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.45) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Las Vegas Sands will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. lifted its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. now owns 329,288 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $12,355,000 after buying an additional 5,241 shares in the last quarter. McDonald Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 0.7% in the third quarter. McDonald Partners LLC now owns 54,206 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $2,034,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 2.7% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 908,179 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $34,075,000 after acquiring an additional 24,114 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the third quarter worth approximately $788,000. Finally, Joule Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the third quarter worth approximately $288,000. 39.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Las Vegas Sands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Las Vegas Sands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.