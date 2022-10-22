StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Ever-Glory International Group (NASDAQ:EVK)

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ever-Glory International Group (NASDAQ:EVK – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Ever-Glory International Group stock opened at $0.83 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.23. Ever-Glory International Group has a twelve month low of $0.76 and a twelve month high of $3.58. The company has a market cap of $12.16 million, a PE ratio of 83.08 and a beta of -0.18.

Ever-Glory International Group (NASDAQ:EVK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The textile maker reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $63.81 million for the quarter. Ever-Glory International Group had a net margin of 0.05% and a return on equity of 0.12%.

Ever-Glory International Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and retails apparel in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Germany, the United Kingdom, Europe, Japan, and the United States. It operates through two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company primarily offers casual wear, outerwear, and sportswear.

