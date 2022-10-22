StockNews.com Downgrades Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) to Hold

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday.
Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Banco Santander from €4.00 ($4.08) to €4.10 ($4.18) in a report on Monday, October 10th. UBS Group cut shares of Banco Santander to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Citigroup raised shares of Banco Santander from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from €3.20 ($3.27) to €3.50 ($3.57) in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Banco Santander from €3.10 ($3.16) to €3.00 ($3.06) in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Banco Santander from €4.30 ($4.39) to €4.00 ($4.08) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Banco Santander presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.93.
Banco Santander Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:SAN opened at $2.62 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.74. Banco Santander has a one year low of $2.26 and a one year high of $4.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.09.
Institutional Trading of Banco Santander
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC boosted its position in Banco Santander by 120.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,970 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 5,441 shares during the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Banco Santander during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in Banco Santander during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Banco Santander during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in Banco Santander during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.08% of the company’s stock.
Banco Santander Company Profile
Banco Santander, SA provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, syndicated corporate loans, structured financing, cash management, export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, and corporate finance; and insurance products.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Banco Santander (SAN)
- Should Investors Raise a Glass to Boston Beer Company?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/17-10/21
- American Express Beats Earnings & Revenue Views, Raises Guidance
- Snap Stock Falls As User Growth Slows To Single-Digits
- The Institutions Spin Whirlpool Into Bargain Basement Territory
Receive News & Ratings for Banco Santander Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Santander and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.