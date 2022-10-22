StockNews.com Downgrades Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) to Hold

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Banco Santander from €4.00 ($4.08) to €4.10 ($4.18) in a report on Monday, October 10th. UBS Group cut shares of Banco Santander to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Citigroup raised shares of Banco Santander from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from €3.20 ($3.27) to €3.50 ($3.57) in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Banco Santander from €3.10 ($3.16) to €3.00 ($3.06) in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Banco Santander from €4.30 ($4.39) to €4.00 ($4.08) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Banco Santander presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.93.

Shares of NYSE:SAN opened at $2.62 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.74. Banco Santander has a one year low of $2.26 and a one year high of $4.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.09.

Banco Santander ( NYSE:SAN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14. The business had revenue of $13.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.32 billion. Banco Santander had a net margin of 19.13% and a return on equity of 9.51%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Banco Santander will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC boosted its position in Banco Santander by 120.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,970 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 5,441 shares during the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Banco Santander during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in Banco Santander during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Banco Santander during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in Banco Santander during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.08% of the company’s stock.

Banco Santander, SA provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, syndicated corporate loans, structured financing, cash management, export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, and corporate finance; and insurance products.

