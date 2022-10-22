StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on FedNat (NASDAQ:FNHC)

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of FedNat (NASDAQ:FNHC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

NASDAQ FNHC opened at $0.60 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.43. FedNat has a 52 week low of $0.10 and a 52 week high of $2.89.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in FedNat stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of FedNat Holding (NASDAQ:FNHC – Get Rating) by 50.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,264 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 22,442 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.39% of FedNat worth $91,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 26.36% of the company’s stock.

FedNat Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting, distribution, and claims processing business in Florida, Louisiana, Texas, Georgia, South Carolina, Alabama, and Mississippi. The company is involved in the homeowners and casualty insurance; and personal automobile insurance businesses, as well as commercial general liability and federal flood businesses.

