StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on First Community to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd.

First Community Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FCCO opened at $18.37 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.01 million, a PE ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.63. First Community has a 12-month low of $16.97 and a 12-month high of $23.42.

Institutional Trading of First Community

First Community ( NASDAQ:FCCO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $14.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.36 million. First Community had a net margin of 25.09% and a return on equity of 11.69%. As a group, analysts expect that First Community will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FCCO. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of First Community by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 222,025 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,707,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. rhino investment partners Inc raised its stake in First Community by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. rhino investment partners Inc now owns 29,428 shares of the bank’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC raised its stake in First Community by 58.2% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC now owns 218,410 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,630,000 after acquiring an additional 80,358 shares during the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC raised its stake in First Community by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 400,522 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,491,000 after acquiring an additional 40,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walthausen & Co. LLC raised its stake in First Community by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 109,040 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,312,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.97% of the company’s stock.

First Community Company Profile

First Community Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Community Bank which offers various commercial and retail banking products and services to small-to-medium sized businesses, professional concerns, and individuals. The company operates through Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit segments.

